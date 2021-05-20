Madhya Pradesh: Child abuse rising during lockdown

BHOPAL: The cases of abuse, sexual harassment and violence against children have increased due to the ongoing lockdown, says programme officer BSSS NSS Unit, DB Singh.

He was speaking at a webinar on ‘Child Protection and Child Rights’. The event was organised by the NSS unit of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences and Child Protection Club (CPC) in association with Aawaz MP to create awareness about the different Acts meant for child protection.

Singh gave an overview of the Child Protection Club's activities in his welcome address.

Asma Khan, the project coordinator, Aawaz M.P, discussed the different rights covered under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). She informed that a five-member Child Welfare Committee is constituted under the Juvenile Act to help in providing homes to children. There are three homes under this scheme– Shishu Grah, Balak Aur Balika Grih and Open Shelter Home. Around 45 volunteers attended the webinar.