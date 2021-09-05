Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister to distribute flood relief amount on Sept 6

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute relief amount to flood-affected districts of Gwalior-Chambal division and Vidisha district through video conferencing on Monday at 5 pm, said officials.

Gwalior-Chambal division and Vidisha district were hit by flood following heavy rainfall last month. Government launched relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

The chief minister visited flood-affected areas and took stock of relief camps. He also met flood-affected and assured them of all possible help. Thousands of people trapped in floods were successfully rescued with help from Central Government.

The chief minister will interact with affected people after distributing relief amount for the reconstruction of houses that were totally damaged by floods.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:42 PM IST