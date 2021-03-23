Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers second instalment of Rs 1, 530 crore to farmers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred the second installment of Rs 1, 530 crore.

At a virtual function in Minto Hall on Tuesday, he transferred Rs 340 crore under the Chief Minister’s farmer welfare scheme (Mukhyamantri Kisan Yojna) and Rs 60 crore as loan to roadside vendors.

Chouhan also inaugurated eight girls’ schools and other welfare projects worth crores of rupees on the occasion of one year completion of his fourth term as Chief Minister.

He appealed to every citizen to follow corona protocols under the ‘Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha (My Mask, My Protection)’ campaign.

Chouhan said when he had taken over as Chief Minister for the fourth time he had to fight on two fronts. As the coronavirus was raging through the state, he had to step up medical facilities and work for improving the fiscal health of the state, he said.