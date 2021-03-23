Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers second instalment of Rs 1, 530 crore to farmers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred the second installment of Rs 1, 530 crore.
At a virtual function in Minto Hall on Tuesday, he transferred Rs 340 crore under the Chief Minister’s farmer welfare scheme (Mukhyamantri Kisan Yojna) and Rs 60 crore as loan to roadside vendors.
Chouhan also inaugurated eight girls’ schools and other welfare projects worth crores of rupees on the occasion of one year completion of his fourth term as Chief Minister.
He appealed to every citizen to follow corona protocols under the ‘Mera Mask, Meri Suraksha (My Mask, My Protection)’ campaign.
Chouhan said when he had taken over as Chief Minister for the fourth time he had to fight on two fronts. As the coronavirus was raging through the state, he had to step up medical facilities and work for improving the fiscal health of the state, he said.
In that situation, former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s poem “Haar Nahin Manunga (I shall fight against all odds)” had become his inspiration, Chouhan added.
According to the Chief Minister, his team of officers also worked with him to handle that crucial period.
Nevertheless, the virus had not yet died, so the fight would continue, he said, adding that mask is the only way to keep the virus at bay. Chouhan further said his government had given financial aid to the poor during the lockdown.
A sum of Rs 10, 000 had been given to each of 3, 23, 000 small traders as financial aid during the lockdown, Chouhan added.
Chouhan also said that he was committed to maintain law and order, and, as part of that, in his first term as Chief Minister, he had done away with the dacoits and the SIMI networking in the state.
He said his government had also freed 10,000 acres from the land mafias and returned plots of land worth Rs 40, 000 crore to the actual owners.