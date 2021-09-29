Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to call on PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. He will apprise the PM of the development on Devarnya Yojana, as per an official release. CM will also discuss with the PM about digital health card along with procurement, diversification of crops and innovation in agriculture. He will apprise the PM of various programmes going on in the state under Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan. He will also bring to the notice of the PM about the progress of centrally sponsored schemes being run in Madhya Pradesh. He will discuss with the PM on better utilisation of CAMPA fund and DMF fund for development works and seek guidance from the PM.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:45 PM IST