Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planning major shake-up in bureaucracy

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is again planning to reshuffle the bureaucracy in a big way. When Chouhan became the Chief Minister for the fourth time last year he made of list comprising the names of many officers who were reshuffled.

Now that eight months have passed since the above list was issued, Chouhan is getting ready for major administrative shake-up.

According to reports, besides the officers in Mantralay, those who are working in the field will be shifted. During discussion over tea, Chouhan is getting feedback on the officers and the progress of work in various departments. The ministers are also requesting to change the officials of their departments. Technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and medical education minister Vishwash Sarang have requested Chouhan to shift some of the officers of their departments. Apart from that, many ministers have requested the Chief Minister to change some officers of their departments.