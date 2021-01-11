Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planning major shake-up in bureaucracy

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is again planning to reshuffle the bureaucracy in a big way. When Chouhan became the Chief Minister for the fourth time last year he made of list comprising the names of many officers who were reshuffled.
Now that eight months have passed since the above list was issued, Chouhan is getting ready for major administrative shake-up.
According to reports, besides the officers in Mantralay, those who are working in the field will be shifted. During discussion over tea, Chouhan is getting feedback on the officers and the progress of work in various departments. The ministers are also requesting to change the officials of their departments. Technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and medical education minister Vishwash Sarang have requested Chouhan to shift some of the officers of their departments. Apart from that, many ministers have requested the Chief Minister to change some officers of their departments.
Chouhan has begun to prepare for shifting the officers on the basis of the ministers’ recommendations and other issues. As part of the administrative shake-up, some officers who are not on good terms with the ministers will be shifted.The axe may fall on some senior officers who have not performed well.Around one dozen collectors may also be shifted. In the commissioner-collector conference, the Chief Minister is getting all kinds of feedback.According to reports, some collectors may be promoted and sent to big districts. On the other hand, some of them may be shifted.
Anand Sharma becomes secretary to CM
Commissioner of Ujjain, Anand Sharma, has been posted to the Chief Minister’s secretariat as secretary. The state government shifted four IAS officers on Monday. Renu Tiwari has been appointed as secretary to SC Welfare Department. Chief executive of district Panchayat of Gwalior, Shivam Verma, was posted as commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation. Similarly, CEO of district Panchayat of Khandwa, Roshan Kumar Singh, was sent to Morena as same capability.