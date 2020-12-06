Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government unable to deal with pending work

BHOPAL: Nearly 25 days have passed since the bypoll results were declared, but the government has yet to finish the pending work.
Districts are still to be allotted to in charge ministers, although the cabinet was expanded in July.
It was because of the by-elections that the districts were not given to the respective ministers. The government has failed to do it, even after the announcement of the bypoll results.
Besides, there are speculations about the administrative reshuffle, but the administration has yet to take a decision on it.
The collectors of a few districts and some officers in Mantralay were to be transferred, but nothing has been done so far.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has to allot districts to ministers. But now, he wants to do it only after the cabinet expansion.
In the cabinet expansion, former ministers Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat have to be sworn in.
Their swearing-in is also getting delayed. It is because of deferral of their swearing-in that the allotment of districts is being put off.
Chouhan and some senior officers held talks about change of some district collectors. But the matter stopped afterwards.
Governor in Bandhavgarh
Governor Anandiben Patel is going on three-day tour of Bandhavgarh from Monday. After that, she is going to Lucknow via Indore. According to sources, if there is an accord on ministry expansion on December 11, the Governor’s schedule may be changed. Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is visiting Bhopal on December 11. The cabinet expansion might take place on that day.
