Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bengal for election campaigning

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, has swung into action in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Many other leaders from the state are working in West Bengal. Chouhan left for Kolkata on Saturday.

He is going to address three ‘Poriborton’ rallies on Sunday. He will campaign for the party in Bengal and Assam.

Among the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, the demand for UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Chouhan is very high for electioneering in other states.

The BJP’s poll in-charge in Bengal is Kailash Vijayvargiya and co-in-charge is Arvind Memon. Among the ministers who have been given charge in Bengal are Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang, Arvind Bhadoria and Union Minister Prahlad Patel.