Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for strict action, law against stone pelters

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that stern action and a law were needed against those who indulge in stone pelting. His statement comes in the wake of recent incidents of stone pelting on vehicle rallies taken out in western Madhya Pradesh by some groups to raise awareness about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Stern action and a law are needed against stone-pelters. At times, stone pelting poses danger to life," Chouhan told top bureaucrats in the state during an online meeting on Saturday.