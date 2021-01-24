Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces documentary film on Subhash Chandra Bose, Parakram award for students

BHOPAL: Following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Parakram Award for students among other measures dedicated to Netaji on his birth anniversary on Saturday. He made the announcements during his visit to Jabalpur on Saturday.

He said a convention centre coming up there will be named after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji remained in Jabalpur jail for six months to fight for country’s independence.

A photography exhibition will be organised, depicting his activities and his personality. A documentary film based on his life will also be produced, Chouhan said in Jabalpur.

Chouhan said jail barrack where Netaji was imprisoned twice in Jabalpur will be developed as a place of inspiration where a separate door will be installed for people’s visit. “Pictures depicting his valour and saga of sacrifice, showing entire life story of Netaji from his childhood to formation of Azad Hind Fauj and his last journey, should be displayed on walls here so that people can pay obeisance to Netaji,” Chouhan said.

Things that were used to torture freedom fighters during British rule including handcuffs, effigies used for rehearsal of hanging, bullock carts, wheels, mills, besides copies of Netaji’s handwritten letters are also preserved here.

Chouhan announced that five students of the state will be awarded Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Parakram Award every year for their acts of courage and outstanding work. CM had named the Central Jail Jabalpur after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on June 13, 2007. Netaji was imprisoned in the Central Jail, Jabalpur from December 22, 1931 to July 16, 1932 and then again from February 18, 1933 to February 22, 1933.