Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister made no announcement on ending corruption, says minister

BHOPAL: Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Sisodia has said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not made any announcements on ending corruption. Sisodia made the statement in the House on Tuesday. Chouhan has said several times that he will wipe out corruption. But, in his reply, the minister ruled out that Chouhan wanted to end corruption.

Sisodia also said the chief minister had not made any announcements that action would be taken against the corrupt within a time limit.

Legislator Sunil Saraf raised the issue of irregularities in the construction work in the Jaithari Assembly constituency in Anuppur district. Saraf said that, while Chouhan said he would bury the corrupt 10 feet under the ground, the minister spoke about sheltering those people.

Sisodia, however, said the government had vowed to end corruption.