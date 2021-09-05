Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister, Governor congratulate teachers on Teachers’ day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated all the teachers on Teachers' Day. In his message released on Saturday, he stated that only teachers do the work of shaping the society. Teaching is one of the sacred tasks.

He said that even during the Corona period, the teachers did the work of educating, training the students through virtual classes. The role of teachers during this period was commendable.

He added that in 2020 and 2021 even during the Corona period, teachers provided the benefit of online education to the students in adverse circumstances. As a result, the sequence of studies of the students was not broken and they could experience continuity in education. These are considered efforts to be made for nation building.

Governor extends greetings

Governor Mangubhai Patel has extended best wishes to all teachers on Teachers’ Day. He appreciated their efforts and dedication during the Covid period.

Governor in his congratulatory message on Saturday said that the place of Guru has always been highest in Indian culture. Our teachers have a major role in imparting knowledge and skills from generation to generation, he said. He appreciated state government for expansion of education, setting up girls’ hostels, self-defence training programmes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:40 AM IST