Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Gandhi Medical College (GMC). As per the protocol, Chouhan remained at the hospital after receiving the first jab for the designated time before returning to his official residence. His wife Sadhna Singh Chauhan also accompanied him.

Previously, CM had said that he would not get the vaccine against the coronavirus administered, saying those who fall under the priority groups should get the preference. He had said, “I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now. First it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards. We have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine.”