Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan gets angry over children’s death in Shahdol hospital

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed anger over the death of four children at Shahdol hospital in 24 hours.

He told additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman on Monday to inquire into the incident and submit a report to him.

Chouhan held a meeting, where besides health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, senior officials of the health were present.

Chouhan he told Choudhary that anybody, including doctors and hospital employees found guilty in the incident, should be punished.

The death of four children in Sick Newborn Care Unit and Intensive Paediatric Care Unit in Shahdol hospital rattled the district.

One and a half years ago, six children died in the hospital. After the death of the children, the then officials were removed from the hospital.

The reason for the death of these children is attributed to lack of ventilator and other facilities.