Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister announces CBI probe into Semra-Laheriya arson case

BHOPAL: Chief minister has announced that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will inquire into the Semra-Laheriya arson case, said district collector of Sagar, Deepak Araya, while addressing the media on Wednesday.

In the arson incident, one man had died due to burns while a woman is struggling for life with 70 per cent burns in hospital. A joint press conference was called in which SP Sagar Atul Singh was also present.

SP Singh informed the media that during the intervening night of September 16-17, Rahul Yadav (25) had allegedly went to meet a married woman in the village who belongs to Brahmin community.

Allegedly, Rahul was set afire by her family members. In the incident, Rahul received serious burn injuries and was admitted in the hospital with 70 per cent burns. Both the families have blamed each other for the arson incident.

On September 23, Yadav Mahasabha had staged dharna demanding justice for Rahul. And now on September 30, the Brahmin Samaj has planned to stage demonstration seeking justice for lady.

Following the controversy, the CM has decided to handed over case to the CBI.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:48 PM IST