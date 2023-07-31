 Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur

Woman consumes poison after ditched by lover, saved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was allegedly ditched by her lover in Gopalpura village consumed hair dye to end her life on Saturday evening, the police said. The police added that the girl’s kin rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable.

Girl’s father Jagannath Raikwar told media that his elder daughter was married to a man residing in Khonp village of Chhatarpur. He added that after her marriage, his younger daughter Rashmi, used to visit her at her in-laws’ house.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rift Among Key MP BJP Leaders Prompts Central Top Brass To Take Charge
article-image

She fell in love with a man of the Khonp village named Chhotu Raikwar. She had been having an affair with Raikwar from past two years though her parents were not aware of it. The duo used to speak over the phone for long hours and Rashmi was looking forward to marrying Raikwar.

A month back, Raikwar turned down Rashmi’s proposal for marriage, after which she used to remain distressed. On Saturday evening, when she was alone at her house, she consumed poison. Her kin, on reaching the house, found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to Chhatarpur district hospital, where she was saved due to timely treatment.

Read Also
Bhopal: Employee Booked For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 9 Lakhs
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bus Rams Into Jeep Near Dodi, 6 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bus Rams Into Jeep Near Dodi, 6 Injured

MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role

MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho

MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho

MP: Executive Medical Director Of Sankara Nethralaya Visits Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

MP: Executive Medical Director Of Sankara Nethralaya Visits Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital