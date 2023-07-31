Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Woman Consumes Poison In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was allegedly ditched by her lover in Gopalpura village consumed hair dye to end her life on Saturday evening, the police said. The police added that the girl’s kin rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable.

Girl’s father Jagannath Raikwar told media that his elder daughter was married to a man residing in Khonp village of Chhatarpur. He added that after her marriage, his younger daughter Rashmi, used to visit her at her in-laws’ house.

She fell in love with a man of the Khonp village named Chhotu Raikwar. She had been having an affair with Raikwar from past two years though her parents were not aware of it. The duo used to speak over the phone for long hours and Rashmi was looking forward to marrying Raikwar.

A month back, Raikwar turned down Rashmi’s proposal for marriage, after which she used to remain distressed. On Saturday evening, when she was alone at her house, she consumed poison. Her kin, on reaching the house, found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to Chhatarpur district hospital, where she was saved due to timely treatment.