Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Cherry-bomb turns Muslim youth’s Diwali into darkness

Haider Ali, 19, along with his family members and friends was celebrating Diwali.
FP News Service
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of lights turned into darkness far a 19-year-old Muslim youth when a banger exploded in his hand late Thursday night, sources said on Friday.

The youth identified as Haider Ali, 19, has suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chhatarpur.

The doctors had to do over 70 stiches to save his hand.

According to reports, Ali along with his family members and other friends was celebrating Diwali.

The incident occurred when a cracker exploded in his right hand. He was rushed to the district hospital.

Ali told journalists that when he burn the cracker and threw it, the banger did not explode. Then he picked it up and began to look at it. Immediately after that, the cherry-bomb exploded, severely damaging his right hand.

