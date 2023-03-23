 Madhya Pradesh: Chanting 'Hindustan Zindabad', Sikhs stage protest against 'Khalistani supporters'in Jabalpur
The protesters gathered at Sardar Madan Mahal Gurdwara and took out a huge vehicle rally that reached till Ghantaghar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' reverberated on the streets of Jabalpur as thousands of Sikhs gathered to protest 'Khalistani supporters' on Wednesday.

The Sikh members also wrote a memorandum to President Murmu and PM Modi, demanding strict action against those who support Khalistan. They handed over the memorandum to the district administration, amid chants of 'Hindustan Zindabad (Long Love India) and Khalistan Murdabad (Death to Khalistan)'.

The Kaushik Samaj in Jabalpur had organized the protest, and all the Gurdwara heads had announced to keep their establishments closed and take out a rally against 'Khalistan supporters'. The protesters gathered at Sardar Madan Mahal Gurdwara and took out a convoy till Ghantaghar.

The Sikh community in Jabalpur has strongly condemned the demand for Khalistan, and asked the government to take strict action against those who support it. The protest was peaceful, and the Sikh community has urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the city.

