Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3 Model To Be Installed In Park In Itarsi

FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Narmadapuram constituency Sitasharan Sharma has announced that a model of Chandrayaan-3 will be made at a park in Nyas colony in the district.

Chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure performed the Bhoomipujan for the project.

The way Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon will be inscribed on the walls of the park. The park will be named Shivshakti Chaupal.

Councillor Amrita Manish Thakur, Rakesh Hadhav, social worker Manish Thakur and others were present during the foundation-laying ceremony.

Manish Singh Thakur said that Chaure decided to get a replica of Chantrayaan-3in accordance with wishes of Sharma who wants to encourage space science.

Ladli Behnas lay foundation of projects

Nagar Palika chairman Pankaj Choure said that women (Ladli Behnas) have laid the foundation of the new projects.

Women are laying the foundation of many projects of Nagar Palika.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)