Madhya Pradesh: Chandra Prakash Saxena receives President’s Police Medal

BHOPAL: Deputy Director of Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) Chandra Prakash Saxena received President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the medal on Saturday.

Bureau of Police Research and Development celebrated its 51st foundation day at its headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Deputy director Saxena, a graduate from Jabalpur University, joined BSF as an assistant commandant in 1987. He has served in BSF academy in Tekanpur where he contributed to raising BSF Institute of Disaster Response and trained two NDRF (BSF) battalions.

The officer joined BPR&D on deputation in June 2018. Director, CAPT, Pawan Srivastava, deputy director (administration) Anshuman Singh and staff members congratulated him for receiving President's Medal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:10 PM IST