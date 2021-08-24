Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries opposes garbage tax, says people already pay a lot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MPCCI) on Tuesday opposed “garbage cess” being collected by civic bodies in the state saying that there is no rationale for the cess as the civic bodies recover tax for sanitation, that too without doing anything worthwhile for ensuring cleanliness in towns.

As per MPCCI, garbage is not properly removed in cities though people have to pay for it. It said it is additional burden on public.

A MPCCI delegation handed over a memorandum to Gwalior divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena on Tuesday to register protest. Divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena assured to forward the memorandum to state government for redressal.

The door-to-door garbage collection was started by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in every zone and ward from August 15, 2013. Initially, it was introduced in limited areas, so people did not pay garbage cess on the ground that it was not introduced uniformly in entire state capital at one go and they approached High Court.

MPCCI president Vijay Goel told Free Press that there is no uniform system of tax collection. Public pay property tax, water tax, sanitation tax to civic bodies and garbage cess is an additional tax. In Gwalior, it is linked to property tax. First, we have to clear garbage cess and then property tax is accepted. “We have opposed garbage cess as we are already paying lot of tax. But city is still dirty exposing negligence of civic bodies,” he added.

