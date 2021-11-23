Madhya Pradesh: Chambal region low on rank in rectifying land records

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chambal division holds last position in rectifying land records. The state government is running month-long drive in which the land owners can come and apply for correction in their land records.

Only 9% work has been done in Chambal division. Narmadapuram and Indore divisions come second last as they both hold 8th rank in overall performance. The Bhopal division is at 7th position, Sagar division is at 6th, Ujjain at 5th and Gwalior division is at 4th position.

The top three divisions are Rewa on 1st position, Shahdol on second 2nd while Jabalpur division is on 3rd position.

The top three districts in their performance are Sidhi, followed by Chhindwara and Anuppur. The bottom three are Khargone with 50th rank, Khandwa at 49th and Alirajpur holds 48th rank, as per performance record of November 20.

State revenue commissioner CK Patil told Free Press that a special campaign was launched from November 1-15 to remove errors in revenue records. Later, it was extended to 15 days more. The campaign will end on November 30.

He further said that the objective is to make corrections in land records and address problems faced by people due to variations in revenue records. Due to rrors in records, the land owners do not receive benefits of government schemes.

“The three-level classification of errors has been done to rectify records. The errors identified at the state level include clean-up, khasra area correction, zero acreage, vacant land owner, active value and share, missing khasra, type of land and type of land owner and alpha numeric khasra correction,” he added.

As the scheme is being implemented, it has been revealed that some districts are slow in record correction. They will be motivated to work well.

According to commissioner Patil, performance report is generated everyday where district and divisional officers can see their performance. These district and divisional officials can plan the strategy to improve their work.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Class 9 student kills self after missing his school bus

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:33 PM IST