Madhya Pradesh: CGHS Directorate removes four Jabalpur hospitals from its empanelled list, confiscates their deposits

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Central Government Health Schemes (CGHS) has removed four important hospitals of Jabalpur from its empanelled list, sources said on Sunday.

The CGHS directorate took action on these four hospitals following the order of Madhya Pradesh High court.

These hospitals- Metro Hospital, Swastik Hospital, City Hospital and Anant Hospitals- had refused to provide treatment under CGHS during the second wave of COVID-19. They charged bills from CGHS beneficiaries.

The Central government’s employees had lodged a complaint to the directorate of CGHS, which works under the Union Health Ministry. When the hospital didn’t start providing treatment under CGHS, the employees association filed a petition in the High Court.

The court directed CGHS to look into the matter and take action accordingly.

Subhash Chandra, who had filed a petition in the High Court, said that he had received an email from the Directorate of CGHS that four hospitals have been removed from empaneled lists and their deposit money has also been confiscated.

He further added that the Directorate of CGHS had also promised that medical bills of beneficiaries would also be reimbursed.

“If bills of the beneficiaries are not reimbursed by the directorate, we will again approach the court,” he said.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:53 PM IST