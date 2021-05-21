Madhya Pradesh: Centre to distribute 8 lakh soyabean mini-kits and 74,000 groundnut kits

New Delhi/Bhopal: The union government will distribute more than 8 lakh soyabean mini-kits and 74,000 groundnut mini-kits to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of oilseeds with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare adopting a multi-pronged strategy.



Under the strategy, the government has approved an ambitious plan for the free distribution of high yielding varieties of seeds to the farmers for the Kharif season 2021 in the form of mini-kits. The special Kharif programme will bring an additional 6.37 lakh hectare area under oilseeds and is likely to produce 120.26 lakh quintals of oilseeds and edible oil amounting to 24.36 lakh tonnes.



To become 'Aatmanirbhar' in oilseeds, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has put emphasis on enhancing the productivity of oilseeds by increasing the availability of high yielding varieties of seeds for the farmers.



The special Kharif plan was discussed in detail with the state governments during a webinar in April 2021 and also in the Kharif conference on April 30, 2021. Through these consultations, both area and productivity enhancement has been formulated for soybean and groundnut with a focus on high yielding varieties of seeds to be provided free of cost under the National Food Security Mission (Oilseeds and Oil Palm).