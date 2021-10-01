e-Paper Get App

Friday, October 01, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Centre approves corporatization of Ordnance Factories, employees warn of protest

Pratyoosh Vatsala
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On one hand where thousands of employees of Ordnance Factories are protesting against privatisation, the government has approved the corporatization of Ordnance Factories.

The officials have warned of a nationwide protest on October 1. They will observe Black Day by tying a black band and boycotting lunch and demonstrating.

The national office-bearers of all the organizations believe that after the closure of the ordnance board, seven new boards will start functioning from October 1.

The Ordnance Factories will then get market in the country and the world, but they will not remain independent in their work.

"Till now, the government has not given any clarification regarding the future of the employees of Ordnance Factories. But their work makes it clear that in they are danger," says Arun Dubey National Vice President INDWF (Indian National Defense Workers Federation)

After the Ordnance Factory corporatisation, the government's interference will almost end, in such a situation, on whom will the employees work, added he.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
