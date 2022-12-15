Madhya Pradesh: Centre angry about corruption at transport barriers

Parliament | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government is angry about the barriers installed by the state transport department on its borders, which have become a symbol of corruption.

As money is extorted at these barriers, the transporters have complained to some Central ministers about it.

Now, that Prime Minister’s Office has come to know about the graft at the barriers, the officials have sought an explanation from the state.

In a letter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked the state government to close the barriers, but his letter had no impact on the officials.

The Centre has been dressing down the state for it. According to sources, transporters raised the issue of corruption at the MP transport department’s barriers at a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting, held in New Delhi, discussed logistics, and, after that, the Central Government expressed anger about corruption at the transport barriers.

After the allegations of corruption, the state government closed those barriers in 2015, but restarted them in 2018.

The transporters alleged that the trucks are stopped on the borders of the state for hours to extort money from them. They are going to hold a demonstration against corruption at those barriers on December 20. As part of the protest, they will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence.

According to CL Mukati of the Transporters’ Association, money is extorted at the barriers. He further said that the government must be getting revenue of Rs 50 crore a year from the barriers, but over Rs 100 crore is extorted from the transporters each month.

Everything is done online across the country, but in MP and in a few other states, the barriers are used to extract money from the transporters, Mukati said.

Extortion is done through private parties

There are 40 transport barriers in the state. Besides, there are 12 barriers which are illegally operated. These barriers have barely any road transport inspector (RTI). Private parties extract Rs 3, 000 to Rs 4,000 from each trucker at the time of entry into the state and at the time of departure. And everyone is acquainted with the graft going on at these barriers.

Only officers will speak, says Rajput

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said he would not say anything about corruption at the barriers, but the officials would speak on the issue. About the complaints, Rajput said the officials began to discuss the matter.

Trying to improve system: Transport commissioner

Transport commissioner Sanjay Jha said the department received complaints, and he was trying to improve the system. Nineteen barriers have been integrated, and rest of them will go online, he said, adding that meetings were held with the transporters to listen to their problems and solve them.