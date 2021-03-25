Madhya Pradesh: Central team tours city to access its cleanliness standards, takes feedback from residents

BHOPAL: Bhopal, which has climbed up from 19th rank to 7th in last yearís Swachh Survekshan, is hoping to better its ranking this year as the central team began its survey to assess the city's cleanliness and hygiene standards. Bhopal is one of the cities that had applied for seven star rating in the survey.
The four-member central team visited the landfill sites, transfer stations, markets and a few areas to examine measures taken by the municipal civic body to improve civic standards. They also took public feedback during their visit.
The survey is being conducted in a secret manner and even the officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained clueless about it.
This visit of Central team is for 1800 marks in the survey. The teams clicked images of the material recovery facility (MRF) at Arif Nagar, Yaadgaar-e -Shahjahani Park and Transport Nagar on Thursday. Also, they spoke to a few residents for their feedback.
The MRF centers are the facility where scrap collected from waste of transfer stations are reused. The team also clicked the photographs of the site and also of the documents and uploaded images. Later, they also took feedback from residents of old Bhopal.
The teams visited Kolar and Chowk Bazar and clicked images of the markets around. The present survey includes a report on cleanliness mechanisms in Bhopal including the door-to-door collection, cleanliness around main roads and lanes, water bodies and processing of waste in the city.
According to sources, the teams also visited and clicked the images of public toilets in a few areas of the state capital. Also, they spoke to the residents around seeking their feedback on cleanliness in Bhopal.
Before the teamís visit, the officials had shifted hand carts from near the public toilets and sanitation drive was intensified.But, the visit was confidential.
