Madhya Pradesh: Central government should build houses for flood victims, otherwise they will consume alcohol from the money says congress MLA

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel has made a controversial statement that the government should build houses instead of providing relief funds to the tribal families affected by floods.

He said that if the relief amount would be transferred in the bank accounts of the tribals, then they would drink alcohol of that money.

He made the remark in a program of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the district on Saturday.

Later, the video of his statement went viral on social media.

Actually, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached among the people in Basound village of Baroda tehsil area, which was flooded. Jandel also reached the public meeting held there and stated that the government should not give relief money to these poor, in lieu of the amount, houses should be given to them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:13 PM IST