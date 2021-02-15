Madhya Pradesh: Central Board of Direct Taxes yet to give original papers after Economic Offences Wing's letter

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is yet to receive a reply to its letter from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in connection with black money. The probe agency has sought the original documents from the CBDT in connection with registering FIRs against four police officers after instructions from the Election Commission.

The probe agency has also demanded original digital evidence for registering FIRs. Nevertheless, the CBDT has neither given original documents nor denied it. The commission asked the state government through a letter to the chief electoral officer to register FIRs in connection with black money.

According to the commission’s directive, the agency began to probe the case, but as it did not get the original documents, it could not go ahead with the inquiry in the past one and a half months. According to sources, the officers of the probe agency have informed the state government that the documents provided to them are not enough to further the probe.

The income-tax department has not attached the required documents to the appraisal report for probing the role of those police officers and other people in dealing with black money.