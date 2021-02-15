Madhya Pradesh: Central Board of Direct Taxes yet to give original papers after Economic Offences Wing's letter

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is yet to receive a reply to its letter from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in connection with black money. The probe agency has sought the original documents from the CBDT in connection with registering FIRs against four police officers after instructions from the Election Commission.
The probe agency has also demanded original digital evidence for registering FIRs. Nevertheless, the CBDT has neither given original documents nor denied it. The commission asked the state government through a letter to the chief electoral officer to register FIRs in connection with black money.
According to the commission’s directive, the agency began to probe the case, but as it did not get the original documents, it could not go ahead with the inquiry in the past one and a half months. According to sources, the officers of the probe agency have informed the state government that the documents provided to them are not enough to further the probe.
The income-tax department has not attached the required documents to the appraisal report for probing the role of those police officers and other people in dealing with black money.
After registering a PE, the probe agency has set up a team of officers, but failed to initiate a probe for want of documents. The agency does not want to probe the case only on the ground of the appraisal report. It wants the original documents of the annexure attached to the appraisal report and the digital evidence on the ground of which the I-T department has cited black money dealing. The probe agency wants those documents so that they may examine those papers.
New officers understanding issue
The director-general of the EOW has been changed. When the PE was registered, Rajeev Tandon was the D-G. But, after Tandon’s transfer, Ajay Sharma has taken over as the new D-G. As Sharma has recently joined the department, he is trying to understand the case.
Chargesheet pending in CM’s Secretariat
The file containing the chargesheet, to be given to the three IPS officers and an SPS officer on the ground of the CBDT report, is lying in the CM’s Secretariat. The file was sent to the CM’s Secretariat on January 29 after the home ministry’s approval. The chief secretary approved the file and sent it to the CM’s Secretariat. The file has not been returned to the home department.