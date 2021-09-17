e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:03 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Celebrating Modi’s birthday like mega event amid tragedies shameful, says former CM Kamal Nath

Congress state chief Kamal Nath said that celebrations at a time in a state where thousands have lost lives due to corona pandemic, spurious liquor and floods is shameful.
Staff Reporter
Youth Congress activists on National Unemployment Day as they stage a protest at PCC headquarters in Bhopal, Friday. | FP

Youth Congress activists on National Unemployment Day as they stage a protest at PCC headquarters in Bhopal, Friday. | FP

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as a mega event amidst tragedies.

Nath said that celebrations at a time in a state where thousands have lost lives due to corona pandemic, spurious liquor and floods besides ‘atrocities’ on tribal and people of scheduled castes have increased manifold, is shameful. “When hospitals are full of patients of dengue and viral fever and three people are sharing one bed then celebrating a 21 day mega event is shameful,” said Nath.

State government hasn’t paid the relief compensation to flood victims of Gwalior and Chambal division till date. People are still waiting for ration, bridges swept during floods haven’t been constructed and people in large numbers are fleeing their homes in want of food but Shivraj government is busy celebrating.

Island of peace turned into crime hub: PC Sharma

Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma has said that Madhya Pradesh that was considered as an island of peace has now turned into a ‘crime hub’. It has been proved by latest NCRB figures released by the Union government, he added.

“Congress leaders raising public interest issues are being framed and cases lodged against them. Cases have been lodged against over 6000 Congress workers,” claimed Sharma.

Referring to a recent media report that marijuana is being sold near the state secretariat, Sharma said that it seems that some BJP ministers too consume it that is why they are seen giving weird statements.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress workers sell tea, observe Unemployment Day on PM Narendra Modi’s...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal