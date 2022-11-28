Madhya Pradesh: CBSE West Zone Lawn tennis tourney begins

e-Paper Get App
CEO of Vidisha Zila Panchayat, Dr Yogesh Barsat was the Chief guest of the opening ceremony of the tournament, who raised the spirits of the players present on the occasion

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
Representative Image |
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The CBSE West Zone lawn Tennis tournament commenced at the Springfield World school located in Vidisha on Monday, the school authorities said.

Principal of the school, Vinay Aggarwal, said that a total of 30 private CBSE-affiliated schools from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have ensured their participation in this tournament, which will continue till Wednesday. He added that the teams as well as the coaches will be residing on the campus premises until the tournament ends.

Further in his statements, Aggarwal said that the events of the tournament will be played in four categories, namely Boys Under-17, Boys Under-19, Girls Under-17 and Girls Under-19. Chief refree of the tournament, Prafull Arjaria stated that Neerja Modi school from Jaipur, GGHS school of Gwalior, Shri Satya Sai school of Indore and NK Public school of Jaipur have qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Arjaria also added that it is for the first time that such a grand sports event is being organised in Vidisha. CEO of Vidisha Zila Panchayat, Dr Yogesh Barsat was the Chief guest of the opening ceremony of the tournament, who raised the spirits of the players present on the occasion.

