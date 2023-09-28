Madhya Pradesh: CBI Raids KS Group In 7k Crore Bank Transaction Probe

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on multiple locations of the KS Group on Thursday in Morena.

The Chairman of KS group Ramesh Chandra Garg is being questioned in a closed room. The investigation is related to transactions exceeding Rs 7,000 crores across various banks.

More than half a dozen vehicles were deployed for the operation in Morena.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at the office, residence, warehouse, and other locations of Ramesh Chandra Garg, the owner of KS Oil Mill. ED officials, numbering about two dozen, have executed the raids. The operation covers the mill's offices, manufacturing plant, Ramesh Chandra Garg's office, and residence.

It is reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously conducted a raid at KS Oil Mill. After the raid, department officials encountered significant irregularities. Despite the owner of KS Oil Mill declaring bankruptcy, this fresh raid raises questions. The details of why this raid was conducted will be revealed by department officials later."

Phones of all individuals present were confiscated by the CBI.

