Madhya Pradesh: CBI arrests BSNL accounts officer for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 in Itarsi

Bhopal: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an accounts officer of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited posted in Itarsi (Hoshangabad district) as he took bribe.

A case was registered against accounts officer Subodh Mehra following a complaint. It was alleged that he demanded bribe of Rs 25,000 from complainant for processing and forwarding his bills of Rs.5.50 lakh for payment. The complainant had provided vehicles to BSNL office in Itarsi.

It was further alleged that after negotiation, the accused agreed to take bribe of Rs 20,000 and asked complainant to transfer amount in the account of a person (who earlier worked in BSNL Office, Itarsi) in Canara Bank, Itarsi.

The amount of Rs 20,000 was transferred to the bank account on Tuesday by the complainant and the same was intimated to accused. Based on financial transactions and investigation that followed, Mehra was arrested.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused in Itarsi and at his native village Sironj in Vidisha district. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday.