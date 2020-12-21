Madhya Pradesh: Cases on decline, Bhopal reports 123 Covid-19 patients in 24 hours

BHOPAL: The state capital continued to report decline in Covid-19 cases. The city reported 123 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 37,620 on Monday. The toll stood at 557 on the day. RAT contributed 29 corona positives test results while Chirayu Medical College and Hospital(CMCH) reported 37 test results.

With 1035 new cases, the corona caseload has climbed to 2,32,442 on the state. Nine new deaths pushed the toll to 3490 on Monday. There are 11054 active cases in the state, while 2,17,775 people have been cured of the infection. On the day 1290 people were discharged from the hospital. The Corona positivity rate in state stands at 3.9 per cent with 26451 samples being sent for the test. Of these 160 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 386 corona positive and its tally has gone to 51949 and toll to 840. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 24 and 36 corona positive respectively.

Khargone reported 29 corona positives while Sagar and Ratlam reported 24 corona positives each and Rewa reported 22 new cases. Satna and Dhar reported 17 corona positives each, Jhabua 18 ,and Sehore 14. Raisen, Panna and Niwari reported no new cases on the day. Hoshangabad reported 12 corona positives and Dewas reported 11 corona positives.