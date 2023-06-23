Madhya Pradesh: Car Ferrying 17 Crates Of Illicit Country-Made Liquor Seized In Jabalpur, Accused Manages To Flee

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Gohalpur police of Jabalpur cracked down on the transportation of illicit liquor and seized 17 crates of the same, which were being ferried by means of a sedan car in the city, the police said. The police added that the accused, however, managed to flee, after which the illicit liquor as well as the vehicle were seized.

Gohalpur police station in-charge (SHO) Vijay Tiwari said that the police received a tip-off about illicit country-made liquor being transported by means of car in the city. The tip-off further claimed that the car is heading towards Gohalpur. The police launched checking drives spontaneously and spotted the car. Efforts were made to stop the car, but the driver sped away and was chased down by the cops up to some distance.

The car driver reached the farm fields located near the SanskaarParisar and left the vehicle there itself, to flee from the spot. Cops reached the spot and searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found. When the police inspected the car, they found 17 crates of illicit liquor worth a total of Rs 75 thousand. Both the car and the illicit liquor were seized and further probe is underway to trace the accused car driver, SHO Tiwari said.