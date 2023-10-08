 Madhya Pradesh: Car Falls Into 10-Feet-Gorge In Satna, 5 Injured In Satna
All five persons sitting inside the car sustained grievous injuries and locals rushed them to the community health centre in Amarpatan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons who were travelling in a car were injured after it fell into a 10-feet-deep gorge in Satna on Sunday, the police said. The police added that all the persons have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. None of them have died, they said.

According to Amarpatan police of Satna, all the injured were members of the same family, who were heading to Jabalpur from Allahabad. The car was being driven at a high speed and was passing through National Highway-30.

It eventually lost control and fell into the gorge. All five persons sitting inside the car sustained grievous injuries and locals rushed them to the community health centre in Amarpatan.

After receiving primary treatment there, all the injured were referred to Satna district hospital. Three of them are in a critical condition while the two other persons are stable. The police said that they are probing the accident.

