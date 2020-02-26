Madhya Pradesh: Can Rajya Karamchari Ayog fix guest scholar’s issue, ask scholars

BHOPAL: After a meeting between representatives of protesting guest scholars and Rajya Karamchari Ayog, both are equally confused if issue could be addressed through this medium.

President of guest scholars association Devraj Singh said that chairman of Rajya Karamchari Ayog believes that the commission could address issues related to class three and four employees whereas guest scholars are working on a gazette post.

Officials of the higher education department have referred the case to Rajya Karamchari Ayog because the commission would be dealing cases related with regularization of services of contractual employees. And guest scholars are rendering their services on contractual basis.

Chairman of Rajya Karamchari Ayog, Ajay Nath said that the commission is studying how issue related to guest scholars could be addressed. They work on a gazetted post and the commission is expected to deal issues related with class three and four employees working on contract basis.