Madhya Pradesh: Can Rajya Karamchari Ayog fix guest scholar’s issue, ask scholars

BHOPAL: After a meeting between representatives of protesting guest scholars and Rajya Karamchari Ayog, both are equally confused if issue could be addressed through this medium.
President of guest scholars association Devraj Singh said that chairman of Rajya Karamchari Ayog believes that the commission could address issues related to class three and four employees whereas guest scholars are working on a gazette post.
Officials of the higher education department have referred the case to Rajya Karamchari Ayog because the commission would be dealing cases related with regularization of services of contractual employees. And guest scholars are rendering their services on contractual basis.
Chairman of Rajya Karamchari Ayog, Ajay Nath said that the commission is studying how issue related to guest scholars could be addressed. They work on a gazetted post and the commission is expected to deal issues related with class three and four employees working on contract basis.
Coordinator of guest scholar association Surjit Bhadauria said that government is using tactics to divert the issue by referring it to committees and making false announcements.
He said that CM and higher education minister both had said that their issue will be taken on priority basis and no one will lose job. However, after appointment of more than 2700 assistant professors selected though the PSC about same number of guest scholars have ‘fallen out’ from their jobs. A guest scholar from Umaria had committed suicide after losing job. He was unable to pay house rent for several months. He committed suicide after his son got notice from the school as he could not submit fees.
A woman guest scholar from Chhindwara, Shaheen Khan had tonsured as a mark of protest. She said more women scholars will come out and sacrifice their hair if their demands remain unmet.
