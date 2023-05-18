Madhya Pradesh: Camps set up at 74 places in Morena under Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Camps were set up at as many as 74 rural and urban areas of Morena under the second phase of Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan on Wednesday. Seven camps were set up in Porsa, while four in Ambah, eight in Jaura, eight in Pahargarh, nine in Kailaras and eleven in Sabalgarh town of Morena.

Similarly, four camps were set up in the Morena municipal corporation, two in Jaura city council, one in Banmore city council, three in Sabalgarh municipality, two in Jhundpura city council and one in Ambah municipality.

Under the guidance of Morena collector Ankit Asthana, the MukhyamantriJansewa Abhiyaan camps were set up in the gram panchayat Bicholi, Gidoli, Jagatpur, Bandrapura, Raipur and Kuretha villages. In the Ambahjanpad panchayat, the camps were set up at gram panchayat Ratirampura, Dohara, Khadiyar and Behad villages.

In the areas falling under Morena municipal corporation, the camps were set up in the ward numbers 17, 18, 19 and 20.