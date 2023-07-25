Madhya Pradesh: Camp Set Up For Bamboo Artisans In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Camp Set Up For Bamboo Artisans | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department has set up a camp for providing account books to the artisans making various items with bamboo.

According to sources, how many bamboos have been purchased and their costs will be mentioned in the register. More than 200 bamboo artisans have been registered at the camp.

Bamboo Art | Representative Image

The camp was held after receiving directions from chairman of Bambo Board Development Corporation Ghanshyam Pironia. District unit president Ravi Nagle and chairman of Bherunda Nagar Parishad Maruti sishir inaugurated the camp.

Nagle said the BJP-led government had launched many welfare projects for the poor, but the Congress never paid attention to the welfare of the members of Dhanuk community, who make various items from bamboo.

