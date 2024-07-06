Madhya Pradesh: CAG Tells Govt To Make Budget Trustworthy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has made a critical remark on the 2022-23 budget. The CAG said the budget should be made trustworthy.

In 2022-23, the state government presented the budget worth Rs 3.21 lakh crore. Besides, supplementary budgets worth over Rs 42,000 crore was presented. Out of this amount, the government could not spend more than Rs 68,000 crore.

Similarly, the government could not spend more than Rs 50,543 crore from the budget. Of this amount, a sum of Rs 27,000 crore was lapsed, and amount of Rs 22, 913 crore was surrendered on the last day of the financial year. Along with this, a sum of Rs 17, 973 crore was redundant.

The CAG report has put up a question mark on the financial management of the government. The CAG also raised the issue of the governmentís capital expenditure which was less than GDP. The government's revenue surplus has also declined by 15%. Along with this, the fiscal deficit has shot up by 9.91%.

CAG on corporations

The CAG also made comments on the corporations. Out of 73 corporations, only 11 were reported to have earned profit. Only three corporations have an important role in making profit. The CAG report also advised the government to improve the functioning of the corporations.