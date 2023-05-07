Madhya Pradesh: Cafeteria set up for police personnel in Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cafeteria has been set up for police officials and personnel posted in the Gwalior police lines, which was inaugurated on Saturday. It was inaugurated by by SP Rajesh Singh Chandel. The cafeteria has been set up to provide food to those police personnel who stay away from their hometowns and struggle to arrange food for themselves.

Official sources said that all the police personnel will be able to avail food facility at subsidised rates. Lunch and dinner facility at the cafeteria will be made available to them for a nominal amount of Rs 60, sources added.

It is noteworthy that the facility to set up a cafeteria at Gwalior police lines was planned by former SP Amit Sanghi, after which its construction began. Other facilities such as snacks, tea and coffee will also be available for the police personnel.

The cafeteria has the capacity to accommodate 40 people at a time. Senior police officials Rishikesh Meena, Rajesh Dandotiya, Gajendra Singh Vardhaman and others were also present at the inaugural ceremony.