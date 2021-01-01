Madhya Pradesh cabinet to be expanded for third time on Sunday

Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on January 3, an official said on Friday. This is the third expansion of the state cabinet after Chouhan took over as the chief minister for the fourth term in March 2020. The cabinet expansion is expected to take place around 12.30 pm on Sunday, the official said.

After that, the newly-appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, will take oath around 3 pm, he added.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, who is holding the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh will administer the oath of office to the new ministers and the chief justice. Rafiq is currently the chief justice of Orissa High Court and was transferred in the same capacity to the MP High Court on December 31. The talks of the cabinet expansion started gaining ground soon after the results of bypolls to 28 Assembly seats were declared on November 3.