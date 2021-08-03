Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nod to ITI in Singrauli, temporary Covid hospital in Bina

Bhopal: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of a new government ITI under the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment in Chitrangi development block of Singrauli district. For the establishment, operation and up-gradation of ITI, a total amount of Rs 18.43 crore is likely to be spent.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Cabinet approval has been given to create 30 posts for new ITIs. The cabinet also gave its approval for a temporary Covid-19 hospital in Bina. It gave ex-post facto approval regarding construction and operation of 1000-bed temporary Covid hospital at a distance of about 500 meters from the plant in collaboration with Bharat Oman Refinery Limited, Bina. Permission was granted to operate 200-bed temporary Covid Hospital to operate for six months in the phase, according to the decision of the State Level Executive Committee.

The Cabinet decided to recognize the Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to make amendments in the section of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya Act, 1991. The Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya Act, 1991 provides for the Chancellor as Chairman of the Board of Management. In the Act of 8 universities, 5 other universities and 2 National Law Universities established under the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973, there is a provision for the Vice-Chancellor as the Chairman of the Executive Council / Board of Management.