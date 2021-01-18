Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meets at Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s house

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with most of his cabinet colleagues was present at the residence of Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday.

Mishra threw a party on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat were also present.

Mishra is holding the number two position in the state cabinet after Chouhan.

Mishra played an important role in toppling the Congress government and in bringing the BJP back to power in the state. His stature has begun to grow after that.

BJP is organising political lunches and dinners these days. Both Chouhan and Sharma recently organised parties.

The corona pandemic was at its peak when the BJP took the reins of power in the state.

Therefore, as soon the coronavirus has begun to lose its sting, BJP has started throwing such parties.

Chouhan told journalists that he had been visiting Delhi to meet the central ministers.

The Chief Minister also urged his cabinet colleagues to visit Delhi to get more Central aid. It is helpful if the state ministers are in touch with their central counterparts, Chouhan added.