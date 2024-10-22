Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meet: Early Salary For Govt Officials Ahead Of Diwali; To Fill 1 Lakh Vacant Posts By December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to fill one lakh vacant government posts by December 2024. The move will help solve unemployment problem to an extent.

For the first time, the government decided that all ministers and elected representatives, including MPs, will visit the Gau Shala of their district and perform Govardhan Pooja. Before this, the government had asked ministers to perform Shastra Pujan at the police armoury of their respective districts on Dusshera.

Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Reorganisation Commission has started its work, and its committee will start doing tours in November.

The suggestions of people will be taken in tehsil, development block, district, division, and latter administrative units will be reorganised.

Early salary for govt officials

This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla during the cabinet briefing at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The administrative unit reorganisation will help in better delivery of services to people. After four to six months, the Commission will have feedback on which units need to be reorganised.

For job creation and placement, the government has directed the eleven departments, including MSME, to prepare an action plan for four years.

The soybean procurement is being done on THE Minimum Support Price of Rs 4892 for the first time. This time, the government officials will be given salaries on three days prior on October 28 in view of Diwali.

Regional Investors Summit in Rewa tomorrow

The Regional Investors Summit is going to be organised in Rewa on Wednesday. Cabinet ministers had a discussion in this regard. He said representatives of big industrial houses are going to participate in the investor’s summit.

Replying to the queries whether Vindhya region will be carved into a separate state, he defended the government by saying that the government is committed to the overall development of the Vindhya region and make it the number one region.