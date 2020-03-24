Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet formation to be challenge for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Formation of ministry and dealing with corona virus has become a big challenge for Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he took oath as chief minister for the fourth time on Monday.

Since Chouhan is busy dealing with corona virus, he has yet to give a thought to formation of ministry. But he has to take a decision on it soon.

To decide the names for ministerial berths has become more challenging for Chouhan after rebel Congress legislators crossed over to the BJP.

It is clear that out of all the former Congress legislators who have crossed over to the BJP, ten including those from the Scindia faction and other MLAs will get ministerial berths.

Former minister Tulsirm Silawat will be made deputy chief minister. Former ministers Govind Singh Rajput, Imarti Devi, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Prabhuram Choudhary and Pradyumnya Singh Tomar, all belonging to the Scindia faction, are set to get ministerial berths.

Besides them, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyawardhan Singh and Aindal Singh Kansana will be made ministers.

Among BJP veterans, former minister Narottam Mishra is set to become deputy chief minister.

Former ministers Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Rampal Singh, Yashodharaje Scindia, Vijay Shah, Rajendra Shukla, Sanjay Pathak, Vishwash Sarang, Ajay Vishnoi, Gaurishanker Bisen, Paras Jain, Harishanker Khatik, Jalam Singh Patel and Kmal Patel may get ministerial berths. Others legislators, like Arvind Bhadauria, Rameshwar Sharma, Neena Verma, Omprakash Saklecha, Malini Gaud, Ramesh Mendola, Vijaypal Singh, Dinesh Rai munmum and Girish Gautam, will also be made ministers.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP’s organisational secretary Suhas Bhagwat and BJP’s state in charge Vinay Shahashrabuddhe will play an important role in formation of Chouhan cabinet.

Once the Corona virus is controlled, a meeting will be held in Delhi to take a decision on the matter.

According to sources, a discussion on the formation of ministry will be held after a meeting between Chouhan and BJP leaders. Chouhan has to work alone till March 31 because of coronavirus.