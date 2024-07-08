 Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister
PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Monday with the induction of BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as a minister in the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the presence of CM Yadav at a brief function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Although Rawat joined the BJP, he has not yet resigned from the state assembly.

Since joining the BJP at a poll rally, Rawat had hesitated to confirm his switch over to the ruling side.

CM Yadav, who assumed office on December 13, 2023 following the assembly elections, inducted 28 legislators into his cabinet on December 25.

With the induction of Rawat, the cabinet strength has risen to 29.

The maximum strength of the MP cabinet is 34.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister

