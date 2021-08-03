Madhya Pradesh: Illicit liquor manufactures to get death penalty

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has passed a law against those who will manufacture and sell illicit liquor.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday.

The government said that those who are selling spurious liquor would get life imprisonment and death penalty.

The law provides 10 years’ imprisonment, life term and death sentence for sale and manufacturing of liquor.

The government has also increased the fine from Rs 10, 00,000 to Rs 20, 00, 000 for manufacturing illicit liquor.

In recent past, many people died after consuming spurious liquor. Those deaths have forced the government to bring a new law against illicit liquor.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that movement under the purview of indiscipline would not be tolerated. Strict action would be taken against indiscipline.

Reacting to the new act, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamal Nath, said that the implementation of a law is more important than making it.

There is a stringent law to stop crime against women, but the women in the state are not safe, he added.