Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Stage all set for battle on 4 seats with BJP announcing candidates

BHOPAL: With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declaring its candidates for all the four seats- three assembly and one parliamentary- going for bypolls, at one go late on Wednesday night the stage is all set for the electoral battle in all these constituencies.

Congress already announced the names of its candidates earlier for all the four seats.

Parliamentary board of BJP sprang a surprise by announcing the name of Ganeshwar Patil, an OBC face for Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency overlooking the claim of Harsh Chauhan, a Rajput and son of late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, whose demise necessitated the by-poll.

Another strong contender for the party ticket was former minister Archna Chitnis, a Brahmin. But the party relied on the OBC face.

Patil will lock horns with Congress candidate Raj Narayan Singh, an ex-MLA whose name was announced by the Congress after senior party leader Arun Yadav refused to contest the election given personal reasons, as he said.

Another BJP candidate Shishupal Singh Yadav has got ticket for Prithvipur assembly seat against Congress candidate Nitendra Singh Rathore, who is son of late Brijendra Singh Rathore. The seat fell vacant as Brijendra Singh died due to corona infections.

Pratima Bagri of BJP will contest from Raigaon (SC) seat against Congress candidate Kalpana Verma. BJP MLA from there Jugal Kishore Bagri died of Corona. Similarly, Sulochana Rawat of BJP will contest from Jobat (ST) seat. Sulochna, a two time MLA on congress ticket, recently joined BJP, she will face Congress candidate Mahesh Patel.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:42 PM IST