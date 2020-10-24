Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Sachin Pilot to tour Gwalior-Chambal region on October 27, 28

The Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will hold meetings with party workers in Gwalior- Chambal region on October 27- 28.

Pilot is the friend of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his visit to Gwalior Chambal region is one of the strategies to counter Scindia influence in the region. Pilot is known as the leader of Gurjars and region has good number of Gurjar voters. Though he will not address public meeting, he will hold meetings with party workers during his two-day tour. Pilot had rebelled against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot few months back before reconciling with the party.