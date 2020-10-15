Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Ram naam brings BJP, Congress on same page but for vote

BHOPAL: Lord Ram must be in a great fix. For, not only the BJP, which has been invoking the Lord to seek votes for some decades now, but also the Congress are banking on Ram to see them through the ongoing crucial electoral battle in the Bundelkhand region.

Scindia acolyte Govind Singh Rajput, a ministerial colleague of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is in the fray from the Surkhi constituency in the Sagar district. He is seeking votes in the name of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He wants the people to vote for him as his (new) party has facilitated the construction of a magnificent abode for the Lord at his birthplace. Rajput had walked out of the Congress in March this year along with Scindia and had later resigned from the membership of the state Assembly.

He took out a ‘Ram Shila Yatra’ in the constituency telling the people that the Shilas (bricks) being collected would be used in the under-construction temple at Ayodhya. In a video, he is seen claiming that each vote for him would be like a building block of the grand temple at Ayodhya. Rajput has vowed to carry the bricks to Ayodhya once he wins the bye-polls.

In the neigbouring Chhatarpur district, kathavachak-turned-politician Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharati is promising voters to usher in Ramrajya if voted to victory. She is the candidate of the Congress from the Bada Malhera constituency in the district.